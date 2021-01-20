Along with the Presidential Inauguration, today is also "National DJ Day," where we celebrate and recognize those who play the music. I've been fortunate enough in my life to have been a DJ in every form, from spinning records at private parties and clubs with my own mobile business, to playing it on stations across New Jersey and Philadelphia, culminating in my show on New Jersey 101.5, which for me is my crowning achievement. This is the place I always wanted to be.

The role of the radio DJ has changed since I started. Once upon a time, we picked our own music, which gave us influence. We were also the first to get it, brought to us by the actual record companies. There was nothing like opening up a brand new album, reading the liner notes then sharing the music with your audience.

Since there was no internet, we had it first and that was important. I remember record people synchronizing their watches at WMMR and WYSP so that the stations would get the album at the exact same time.

I would put my shows together based on how well the songs blended together in what was called a segue, or the message the lyrics sent out. The music was the message but we were the mail people. We delivered that message with style by the way we introduced and back sold what we played, be it with humor or musical fact.

Today a lot of that has changed with the music being digital and in a hard drive. The internet has it and the information many times before you do, but the one thing progress can't take away is the personality and knowledge of the person playing the music. It's an honor to be part of that profession in any way.

On this National DJ Day, I'd like to take a moment to honor those who have suffered the loss of their jobs, be it on the radio or in clubs and parties due to this pandemic. May it all go away so we can soon hear what you have to play.

Speaking of playing, there is a party today in Washington called the Inauguration that's featuring a playlist which includes, according to allaccess.com, "an eclectic mix of artists, from LED ZEPPELIN and THE DOOBIE BROTHERS to KENDRICK LAMAR, SZA and MAJOR LAZER. The BIDEN-HARRIS campaign's celebratory theme song, 'Higher Love' by KYGO and WHITNEY HOUSTON, is also in the mix."

If you were the DJ at the inauguration, what song would you play?

