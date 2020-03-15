My wife went shopping, here’s what she found

Like most couples, chores in my house fall into certain roles. My wife does more cooking for the kids and I do most of the shopping. A trip to Costco and separate trip for groceries is part of my every weekend.

Except this one.

I wanted to do all the shopping again but because of being Type 1 Diabetic I fall into a high risk mortality group for COVID-19, my wife would not hear of it. She set out to get what we needed and after four different stores, we are still short.

It’s not just toilet paper anymore. Take a look at the store pictures that show what my wife encountered. She first went to a Stop n’ Shop on 31 in Flemington. Next she headed to a Walmart, then a Lowe’s and finally an Aldi. After all that, still no paper towels. Not a single roll. Still no water. Still no pancakes. No peanut butter. Several other things too.

Jeff Deminski photo

Jeff Deminski photo

Jeff Deminski photo

Jeff Deminski photo

Jeff Deminski photo

The eerie part was how few people were there. She was shopping between 12pm and 3:30pm, four different places, and she said it was like a post-apocalyptic ghost town with most people giving each other a nervous wide berth when passing. Some would call out, “Crazy, huh?” Others, “Like end of the world, right?” But always from a distance.

It doesn’t look to get better with Gov. Phil Murphy’s Sunday morning announcement that “more draconian” measures are sure to follow. He hinted measures could be along the lines of what they’re doing in Teaneck, which is asking people to remain in their homes. When that thought sinks in, you can bet the people who haven’t stocked up will be out this week ravaging already ravaged stores.

