If you’ve ever had a flight canceled on you at the last minute, you know the feeling of disappointment and desperation if you need to get home.

This past weekend about 1,600 flights were canceled due to weather and computer issues. South Florida seemed to be hit the hardest.

That’s where I was. I know it’s hard to feel sorry for somebody and on vacation in South Florida at the end of March, but here’s my story.

We left Key West at 10:30 a.m. to catch a 6 p.m. flight out of Fort Lauderdale back to Trenton, NJ. When we returned the rental car and got into the terminal, we noticed a big red sign that read "CANCELED" right next to our flight.

This seems to be happening a lot more these days for a number of reasons, making air travel lately more of a headache than it’s worth.

There were no other options leaving out of Fort Lauderdale that evening for Trenton, Newark, or even Philadelphia, so we checked for flights the next day. Luckily we had a family member's house we could stay at nearby.

The next day we checked flights from every airport in Florida to any airport in New Jersey. Nothing! So we booked a flight out of Atlanta for Sunday at 7:52 p.m. Atlanta it was a nine-hour drive. We rented a car and off we were.

When we got to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, I got a text letting me know that our flight was delayed until 10:50 p.m., three hours later than scheduled. We thought about driving all the way home for 18 hours from Fort Lauderdale, but decided to fly instead.

Now we are faced with the possibility of driving from Atlanta to Trenton if our flight gets canceled at 10:50 p.m. Sunday night. Listen to the Monday edition of Dennis and Judi show for the rest of the story.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

