My open letter about E-ZPass tolls to Garden State Parkway drivers

Hello, friends.

Okay so here is the deal. I had to do a lot of driving on the Garden State Parkway this weekend and I just thought that I should clear something up so that we are all on the same page (and I don't explode internally).

You know those EZ Pass tolls? I am talking about those expressway ones that simply have a large, silver structure that stands above the road?

YOU DON'T NEED TO SLOW DOWN UNDER THEM FOR YOU TO PAY YOUR TOLL!!

And that should be clear based on the title: EXPRESSWAY!

I had multiple people significantly slow down right before the toll and it could honestly cause a really bad accident because that is not what you are supposed to do.

Slowing down for the old-fashioned, single-lane tolls is understandable because there is a very small space that your car needs to fit through.

But those Expressway lanes are meant to keep traffic moving. SO.👏 KEEP. 👏MOVING.👏

Ok ... rant over.

Have a lovely day.

Nicole S. Murray.

