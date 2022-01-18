Every New Jersey family has its own football watching habits. While your family may have its own set of game snacks, when it comes to watching football, it’s never too late to introduce something new and exciting. Especially with the Super Bowl around the corner.

I don’t love football but I love football food. I love eating nachos and guac, and all of the other classics that accompany football games. But how many calories and fat can one consume in a weekend?

Change it up this weekend with a pleasant surprise for everyone. I’m a bloomin' onion freak and was looking to try something new and stumbled upon this genius idea: An air fried blooming onion. I had no expectations for this as it was new to me, but after a successful first try I had to share.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 medium / large yellow onion

3 eggs

1 cup breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

To make this onion, you first need to cut a thin slice off of one end so that there’s a flat surface for the onion to rest on.

Next, you want to make 16 slices on the onion, making sure they don’t slice through to the very bottom.

To make dressing the onion easier, combine all of your seasonings into a bowl. Once the onion is properly cut, take half of your eggs and make sure the onion is fully coated.

Then take half of your seasoning mixture and make sure the onion is well coated. Dress the onion with the remaining egg and seasonings and place into the airfryer for around 25 minutes at 375 degrees. When the breadcrumbs are crisp and the onion appears cooked, it is ready to eat.

In terms of sauce, you can do a classic mayo sauce, or use some truffle oil and parmesan. The options are endless and this makes for a great dish on the football table.

If you need a visual guide, you can view a similar recipe below.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: