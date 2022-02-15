MVC moving Union County, NJ facility to strip mall on busy Route 22

The Springfield Motor Vehicle Center is moving to a larger facility on Monday, Feb. 28.

The new center will be located at 271 Route 22 East in the Springfield Plaza strip mall. The agency says this will allow for better parking and easier highway access.

The current facility at 34 Center St. will remain open through Saturday, Feb. 19.

"The facility on Route 22 is an upgrade across the board, and we expect the experience at the new Springfield Vehicle Center will be more convenient and a step up for customers and employees alike. We can't wait to open," said NJMVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton.

Some other new features include:

6,800 square feet, which is 21% bigger than the current center.

84 free public parking spaces in the parking lot, compared to the metered parking in the small municipal lot

30% more customer service windows for vehicle transactions

33% more ID Check windows

a more efficient agency layout with brand-new modular furnishings

Springfield is one of the MVC's 16 vehicle centers where customers can conduct in-person vehicle transactions in New Jersey. All such transactions are by appointment only and all appointments must be made online at the NJMVC.gov website.