Murphy’s tweets on Philly teams piss off North Jersey fans (Opinion)

I could be wrong but Phil Murphy doesn’t strike me as a guy who is big into sports. Sure, he’s been known to wear sneakers with a suit, but that only made him look like Pee-Wee Herman.

So maybe I shouldn’t be surprised that he didn’t stop to think by sending out a congratulatory tweet on Monday to the Eagles and Phillies he’d be putting off a lot of fans in North Jersey.

Like Giants fans, whose team beat the Ravens Sunday and brought them to a 5-1 record. Amazing. Or Jets fans, who can now boast of a 4-2 record. Or Yankees fans who pulled even with the Guardians on enemy turf Sunday night in the ALDS battle.

Monday morning had all of North Jersey sports fans (well, okay, not the Mets) feeling as Larry David would say, “Pretty, pretty, pretty good.”

Until this dumb tweet by Gov. Murphy hit Twitter.

Uh…

Did you forget Phil? Did you not know? Did you not care?

And as far as Giants and Jets (and unlike Eagles and Phillies) these are teams that actually PLAY IN NEW JERSEY.

A couple of hours went by and wouldn’t you know it, Murphy suddenly retweeted a Sports Center clip about Jets and Giants wins captioned with “Look at us @nycgov #JerseyProud”

Riiiight. Someone on staff saw the social media reaction happening in North Jersey and practically sprinted to the governor’s office to tell him to fix it is my guess.

This might not rank with the Constitution being “above my pay grade” or answering what your favorite fruit and vegetable is in a debate with “grapefruit and broccoli” or saying “If taxes are your issue, then New Jersey’s probably not your state” but in the world of sports, it’s damn close.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?



States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.