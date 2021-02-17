Murphy’s ‘important issues’ out of touch with what NJ needs (Opinion)

Once upon a time, in a land known as New Jersey 101.5, you could "Ask The Governor" anything you wanted, and usually with his team around him or available by phone or text, you got results. Now, not so much. but there is a way you can give your feedback to Phil Murphy as he seeks reelection. That is if he lets you out of your house to vote. Oh yeah, you'll probably be able to mail it in.

If I asked you what the biggest issues facing New Jersey are over the next four years what would you say? Opening up the state? Getting kids back to school? Reducing property taxes? Unemployment perhaps, since so many have lost their jobs during this pandemic? Figuring out how to legalize marijuana which we had to vote in after Governor Murphy couldn't get done? None of these appear on the options given you in a priorities survey given out by Phil Murphy's team to his supporters.

Here is a priorities survey, paid for by Murphy For Governor which someone sent to me on Facebook. It says, "Phil wants to make sure we're getting feedback from supporters like you at every step of the way as we build our plan to win."

It goes on to ask you "What issue is most important to you right now?" then "What other issue is most important to you?" You may select one of the following options picked for you. They are "Responding to COVID," "Health Care," "Climate Change," "Education," "Addressing Systemic Racism," "Gun Violence," "Economic Inequality," "Reproductive Rights" and "LGBTQ+ Rights." Then they ask what other issues of these do you feel are important.

Here you can select three, "Why do you support Phil?," a question I've been asking the last four years, then "Is there anything else you'd like to let Phil know?"

It also asks for your info such as name, postal code, phone numbers. It's your chance to let the governor know exactly how you feel about him and what you'd like him to do going forward.

Don't get me started.

It's one thing when you're running for office to hear from those who love you and what a great job you're doing, it's another to get feedback from everybody. It's much more honest and if he's honest in his desire to make a better New Jersey by serving all of us who live here should he win, then he should hear how you really feel.

At the end of the day, you can say you made your feelings known.

