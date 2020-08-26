In a brief message on his social media Wednesday morning Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey gyms will be allowed to open on Tuesday.

"Gyms may reopen at 25% capacity as of Tuesday, September 1st. Masks will be required," read Murphy's message. He is expected to announce more details at his Wednesday coronavirus briefing.

Murphy hinted at Monday's briefing that he hoped to take "at least some steps, baby steps or otherwise, to get indoors."

Murphy has held off opening up gyms and indoor dining, and declined to cite specific benchmarks that would have to be met before either could happen. Up until now the governor has said it was "too risky" to be indoors in areas where one is one spot for long periods of time in poorly ventilated areas.

Murphy first shut indoor gyms along with most retail and several other businesses in March, in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Earlier this summer, he allowed them to reopen for personal training by appointment only.

According to an NJ.com article Murphy referenced in his tweet, there will be restrictions on the size of indoor group activities, mask must be worn at all times, equipment must be six feet or more apart, and gym attendees must sign forms that say they'll follow safety rules. Gyms will also have to keep logs of workers and clients to help with contact tracing in the event of an outbreak.

Gyms in neighboring Pennsylvania have been open since June. New York State allowed them to reopen on Monday.

The state's clashes with the defiant Atilis Gym in Bellmawr have made national headlines, with the gym refusing to stay closed despite the governor's executive orders, health department orders, court orders and the loss of its business license. The gym in recent weeks has been fined in excess of $15,000 a day for each day it remained open.

