When one rich guy who bought a governor's seat can single handedly ruin our lives, you have to hope he is wise. Murphy is not. He listens to the so called experts and decides what will be best for his political career. He's been repeatedly telling us he's following the science in deciding whether or not to restore our liberty.

The experts at the World Health Organization now say the science indicates asymptomatic people spreading the virus is very rare. ​​So all of us walking around with no symptoms are not killing grandma after all. But the one man in New Jersey who ordered nursing homes and long term care facilities to take positive COVIID-19 cases might be.

The experts told Murphy the hospitals would become overwhelmed so he mandated the most vulnerable population be exposed to actively sick patients and the results were disastrous. What are the scientific experts tell him about the effects of isolation, loss of liberty, spreading panic, losing a business you've spent your life building? Again, the results are a disaster on every front including medical. He doesn't care. Murphy is single-mindedly focused on one thing and that is furthering his ascent in government and accruing power. The one field of scientific endeavor that he cares about most is political science.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

