Murphy gets rattled at Tuesday night’s debate (Opinion)

If you've watched most of Gov. Murphy's media appearances, he appears calm and in control all of the time. That's because he controls most of the environment he is about to speak at.

Whether it's appearances on friendly networks where he knows they're on "his side," or it's a press conference where the regular reporters know not to push too hard, or they won't be invited back.

Tuesday night's debate was different.

His opponent Jack Ciattarelli is a seasoned political veteran, well-educated, and an accomplished businessman FROM New Jersey. His opponent must have touched a nerve with the normally composed multi-millionaire, kindly governor.

At one point he started shouting as he did a few weeks ago when some anti-vaccine MANDATE protesters showed up at one of his events and he yelled at them telling them they're killing people.

So, after his spaz-out moment during Tuesday night's debate, he had to go for the Chapstick and glide a few layers on before he could continue speaking.

It was a real "Chapstick moment" for the usually unchallenged emperor.

He wields so much power and has so much money to buy off most challengers that it is rare to see him in this posture.

A few years ago, at a mostly government crowd, a brave, well-spoken, poised and long-suffering taxpayer decided to challenge him in front of his peeps and he wasn't too comfortable with the idea.

How'd they let this guy in, Murph must have been thinking. Enjoy!

If you missed the debate and want to see what else you missed, check out the video below.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.