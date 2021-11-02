Murphy could soon allow ‘grow your own’ in New Jersey (Opinion)

Murphy could soon allow “growing your own “in New Jersey

There haven’t been many more polarizing issues than the legalization of marijuana in New Jersey. There are those who were staunchly against it — and even those who were advocates of legalization still had an issue with people growing their own marijuana plants in New Jersey.

But so many states who have legalized recreational marijuana have already jumped on the grow your own bandwagon — usually with limitations — and it looks like Gov. Murphy might be easing his opposition to it.

Even though Murphy’s first-ever run for governor promised the legalization of marijuana — he was practically elected on it — he has never been an advocate of homegrown weed. Now, for the first time ever, we are hearing signs that it could be allowed in the near future. He said his earlier opinion, which vehemently opposed home cultivation, is one that he, “would be open-minded to considering adjusting,” according to an article on headynj.com.

A growing list of legislators, slowly but surely, are becoming supporters of the idea, too.

For example, bill S3420, the Medical Cannabis Homegrow Act, is sponsored by Troy Singleton, and now will also be sponsored by Anthony Bucco and Brian Stack.

And Sen. Kip Bateman, Vin Gopal and Declan O’Scanlon, are backing S3582, which would go even further, allowing both adult-use and medical cannabis home cultivation.

The article also relates that Steve Sweeney and cannabis sponsor and Judiciary Committee Chair Nick Scutari’s early support of considering home cultivation options. It seems like just a matter of time until we figure it all out and growing your own, at least with certain exceptions and limitations, will be legal here in New Jersey — as it should be in a state whose flag is emblazoned with the words “Liberty and Prosperity.” For once, the folds under the Golden dome in Trenton may actually prove that they mean it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.

