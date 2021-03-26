People who want to live their lives as they choose without following arbitrary, unscientific rules and edicts, are once again being ridiculed by Murphy.

In another obvious display of a lack of relatability and condescension he lashed out at those among us that are tired of having our lives RULED over by a dictator-like autocrat with no explanation of exactly the efficacy and reasons for wearing a mask in public spaces. There is a flyer going around urging people to show up at the Freehold Raceway Mall not wearing masks and Murphy, once again, is calling many of his constituents knuckleheads. People have had enough and are tired of his one-person reign over almost every aspect of our lives.

Wearing a mask in certain situations may make sense, but the types of masks and how people are wearing them is purely theatre. It's not the common narrative you hear in the mainstream media or from many politicians, but if you look the studies are out there. The Governor continues to insult and demean anyone who dares challenge his unsubstantiated authority.

What is more frightening than the virus, is the blind faith that people put in this administration's actions. Even his State Police Superintendent, Pat Callahan said he was "disappointed" that people would dare go to the mall en-mass to protest the continued mask mandate. He is a respected, veteran law enforcement professional. This is not a law. It is an executive order. I understand the position Pat finds himself in, but I am disappointed that he doesn't see the difference between the two and has no respect for the people he serves who have clearly had enough of this.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis’ own.