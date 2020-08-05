Continued clean up of fallen branches and wires from tropical storm Isaias will keep most NJ Transit rail service suspended for the Wednesday morning commute.

All rail service was suspended on Tuesday afternoon as Isaias made its way across New Jersey with strong gusty winds and heavy rain. Over 150 trees fell onto overhead wires causing storm-related signal problems throughout the system, according to NJ Transit.

Here's what NJ Transit commuters can expect for the Wednesday morning commute:

The Atlantic City Line, along with bus, light rail and Access Link services will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Northeast Corridor will resume service on a weekend schedule at 10 a.m.

Morris & Essex, Montclair-Boonton, Main, Bergen, Pascack Valley, North Jersey Coast Line, Raritan Valley and Port Jervis rail lines will all be back in service on a weekend schedule when clean up and track inspection is complete. No exact time was given by NJ Transit.

Rail ticket and passes will be cross-honored with PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd Street, NJ Transit light rail, bus and private carriers.

SEPTA expects to resume regular service on its West Trenton line on Wednesday morning.

PATCO and PATH service will be on normal schedules for the Wednesday morning commute.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: