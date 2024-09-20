👻 The most haunted road in America is in New Jersey, according to SIXT

It is in Passaic County

Ghosts and apparitions have been seen here

Where is the most haunted road in the United States?

It’s in New Jersey, according to a report by international mobility service provider, SIXT

The company used search trends on Google and TikTok to uncover the spookiest streets across the county.

They found that Clinton Road in West Milford, Passaic County, NJ tops the list of the most haunted roads in the U.S.

During a google search volume for road name, Clinton Road in West Milford came up 577,280 times, SIXT found. The road came up 3,810 times during a global search volume for haunted or ghost. A TikTok search volume for road name brought up Clinton Road 92,849 times, and the road appeared 780 times during a TikTok search volume with haunted or ghost.

Legend has it that a young boy’s host haunts the road by the river, eternally waiting for passersby to cast their coins into the water.

According to Weird NJ, it’s called Ghost Boy Bridge, where legend has it that if someone puts a quarter in the middle of the road at one of the bridges over Clinton Brook, better known as Dead Man’s Curve, it will supposedly be returned by the ghost of a boy who drowned while either swimming of falling off the edge of the bridge.

Some people have claimed to have seen a ghost. Others say the apparition pushes people into the water if they look over the bridge's side.

Clinton Road, West Milford, NJ (Google Street View)

Weird NJ readers have also seen other ghosts, and not just the ghost boy, along Clinton Road. One reader claimed to have seen a ghost Camaro driven by a girl who apparently died when it crashed in 1988 on the road. Another claims to have encountered two ghost park rangers who apparently died on the job in 1939.

According to the list, Florida’s Interstate 4 ranks as the second most haunted road. Locals say the road is not only haunted but cursed. It contains a dead zone where cell phone and radio signals drop out completely. In this zone, drivers have reported apparitions and a floating ball of light.

Wisconsin’s Bray Road ranks as the third most haunted in the U.S. This road is home to the “Beast of Bray Road,” a werewolf-like creature that prowls the road.

What other destinations have ghostly sightings?

path in dark and scary forest Mimadeo loading...

These are the 20 Most Haunted Roads in the U.S., according to SIXT.

1. Clinton Road, West Milford New Jersey

2. Interstate 4, Orlando Florida

3. Bray Road, Elkhorn Wisconsin

4. Ogg Road, Shawnee Kansas

5. Blood Alley, Wikieup Arizona

6. Yellowstone River Road, Billings Montana

7. Highway to Heaven, Evanston Wyoming

8. Highway 90, Biloxi Mississippi

9. Road to Nowhere, Bryson City North Carolina

10. Highway 5, Lynn Alabama

11. Kancamagus, Highway Conway New Hampshire

12. Roaring Fork Motor Trail, Gatlinburg Tennessee

13. HWY 94, San Diego California

14. Highway 20, Bend Oregon

15. Narrows Road, Erlanger Kentucky

16. The Devil's Backbone, Wimberly Texas

17. Birch Lane, Tredyffrin Township Pennsylvania

18. Archer Ave, Lemont Illinois

19. 22 Mine Road, Logan West Virginia

20. Holland Road, Northwest Bremerton Washington

Stay spooky!

