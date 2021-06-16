Morning show producer saves stray kitten outside NJ 101.5 studios

It's not something you see everyday at the office.

A small kitten in a box have just been transported from the side of the road having been rescued by WPST morning show producer and midday host Tiffany.

Apparently the kitten was not moving and bleeding from its head when Tiffany came upon it, scooped it up and brought it in.

Wanting to do the right thing, she called our news director and then the non-emergency police line. As of this writing the kitten is still in the lobby in a box.

[UPDATE: Animal control did come and pick up the kitten.]

This raised a few questions for me today, first, would you have stopped? Second, do you immediately assume wrongdoing or like me, that come cats are strays and they have kittens.

As you may remember, a few winter's ago I chased down a runaway dog through a snow storm thinking that the dog got out and would freeze to death. He took me on a several mile journey, running through the streets of Princeton and Lawrence.

When we finally got the dog corralled in a fenced yard we called the police. Of course when the cops arrived they told me that dog was known to leave the owners yard and hang out for a few nights on the town. Plus it was a breed that would have been just fine through a winter night outside.

Can't say as much for the kitten but thankfully the good folks at animal control responded early enough to come and take it to get treated.

Would you have picked up a wounded stray and taken it to work?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.