More questions than answers on the 2nd assassination attempt (Opinion)

Less than two months after a shooter got within 165 yards of President Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, another (this time) would-be shooter crept up within a few hundred yards.

In Butler, the former president moved his head slightly to view a slide on the big screen, and his life was saved.

The would-be assassin shot three innocent people in the melee, killing a firefighter hero, Corey Comperatore.

In the aftermath of the shooting, many questions arose about how someone could get that close with a loaded rifle. Conspiracy theories aside, there was a clear breakdown in security.

That position was reinforced by two experts who joined me on the show in the wake of the near assassination. Clearly, not enough is being done to keep the former president out of harm's way. Democratic rhetoric against him, fueling the flames of agitation and violence, has not subsided. Even Elon Musk has retweeted the compilation of Democratic elected officials calling for violence against President Trump and the tens of millions of supporters.

And now we have another would-be assassin within range of a scoped rifle while the president played golf in West Palm Beach, Florida.

On Monday, caller Phil Risso in Bedminster asked a very appropriate question regarding how the assailant knew that Trump would be on the course at such an odd time for golf in the South Florida heat.

Another question is why the perimeter of the course was not secured, allowing the would-be assassin to secure a spot and set up for a shot.

Former U.S. Secret Service Agent Dave Harrison, who spent five years on President Obama's protective detail, joined us to shed some light on what may have happened.

Former FBI special agent, Navy Seal and counter-terrorism expert Jonathan Gilliam also joined us to weigh in.

