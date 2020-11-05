We told you last week about the governor's new executive order that will mandate, MANDATE safety measures at your office that start Thursday.

You'll have to wear masks when within 6 feet of others, you have to make sure you wash your hands, employers will have to provide masks and hand sanitizer, etc. I've procured my own mask, as you can see above, to save the company money.

As if companies didn't lose enough money from his lockdown already this year. As if workers who do go into offices aren't stressed and harried enough, eight months into the coronavirus panic, we have to comply to even more nonsense. Yes, it's nonsense. About a dozen of us at the most have been in the same workspace every day since March without incident or illness. Now all of a sudden, starting tomorrow we have to go through a list of Soviet-style compliance orders.

There are two schools of thought as to why this is happening now, all these months into these endless executive orders and their restrictions. One is that Gov. Phil Murphy is desperate to get out of the top spot as having the highest death rate in the nation for COVID-19. The other thought is compliance. That it's not about public safety, after all the death rate has dropped like a rock throughout the country. It's about making sure you're scared enough to do anything they want, and apparently you are. Businesses have been crushed, kids' education has been irreparably interrupted, depression and substance abuse have risen, and peoples' psyches have been permanently scarred. For what? For what's turning out to be a bad flu season?

One year from this week, I hope the people who actually think AND vote will remember what this tyrant has put us through and end his reign of tyranny ... if we'll be allowed to vote next year!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis’ own.