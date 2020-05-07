More and more New Jerseyans want up to open up (Opinion)

One of my favorite bits from the late Bill Hicks is called "The Last Words" where he talks about life being "just a ride." Are you ready to reopen this ride and take on the great adventure that is New Jersey?

As New Jersey continues to remain on lockdown, more and more New Jerseyans, including former Governor Chris Christie. He tells CNN's Dana Bash on her podcast, "we've got to let some of these folks get back to work, because if we don't, we're going to destroy the American way of life in these families -- and it will be years and years before we can recover."

Senate President Steve Sweeney tells the Star Ledger Editorial board, “The governor has done a very good job of flattening the curve. Now we have to start moving forward with the economy. There are other businesses that we’ve got to start opening up.”

Two nights ago, I spent over two hours on New Jersey 101.5 asking if it's time to reopen the state and not one caller said no. I also put up a twitter poll on @realstevetrev and with 549 polled, 66% said yes while 34% said no.

It's time for Governor Murphy to stop treating us like children and let us put on our big boy pants and deal with this thing. What are we waiting for? The doctors to tell us it's ok? A vaccine? I polled my audience a few weeks ago and almost half said they wouldn't take it. So what do we do?

"If we leave this up to the doctors and epidemiologists," Chris Christie said on CNN, "we'll be locked in our house for another year."

We learn to deal with a new world in which we have to co-exist with a deadly virus until they find a cure. We've done it before, we'll do it again. If you're at risk or worried, then don't go out. If you're afraid you'll get it from someone, don't go near that person. Do what you have to do to protect yourself and let New Jersey do what it has to do to get both our lives and economy back on track.

Hospitalizations have dropped 36% since peaking three weeks ago, according to the latest numbers released by the state. It's time to begin the process.

