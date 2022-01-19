MONTCLAIR — Days before it was set to expire, a public indoor mask mandate has been extended by the Township Council through the end of March, even as the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has begun to show signs of contracting in New Jersey.

Montclair's original resolution addressing this latest round of indoor masking would have sunsetted this coming Friday, according to information released by the township on Wednesday.

Officials provided two different, updated flyers for businesses to post if they so choose.

Get our free mobile app

There were a few select exceptions to the township's prior ordinance, and two additional conditions are now listed among those.

Namely, masks will not be required for indoor athletic activities where six-foot distancing is not possible, nor for theatrical and other types of performances "while actively performing or practicing, though such individuals should maximize physical distancing as much as practicable," the township said.

The original exceptions were children under age 2, people with a disability for which wearing a mask would present a hardship, people for which wearing a mask would present a risk to their work, and anyone actively eating or drinking inside a food or beverage establishment.

Those carve-outs remain, for the time being.

According to the state's dashboard, 93% of Montclair residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 79% are considered fully vaccinated.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.