A 27-year-old Montana man has been busted in Bergen County with $3 million in cocaine.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, members of its Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on a car owned and operated by Juan Carlos Nunez-Perez, a masonry employee from Bozeman, Montana.

The search led to the discovery of 60 kilograms, which is equal to 132 pounds of suspected cocaine with a street value of $3 million, officials said.

Nunez-Perez was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

He remains in the Bergen County jail, pending his first court appearance.