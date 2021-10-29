Montana man busted in Bergen County, NJ with $3M in cocaine, cops say
A 27-year-old Montana man has been busted in Bergen County with $3 million in cocaine.
According to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, members of its Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on a car owned and operated by Juan Carlos Nunez-Perez, a masonry employee from Bozeman, Montana.
The search led to the discovery of 60 kilograms, which is equal to 132 pounds of suspected cocaine with a street value of $3 million, officials said.
Nunez-Perez was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
He remains in the Bergen County jail, pending his first court appearance.
