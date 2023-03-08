Monmouth County’s spring surplus auction is set for this month

⚫ The Monmouth County annual spring surplus auction is March 25-28

FREEHOLD— It’s time for the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners’ 2023 Monmouth County Spring Surplus Auction.

This year, the event will be held on Saturday, March 25 at 9 a.m. and will conclude on Tuesday, March 28 at 6 p.m.

Items for sale may be inspected for sale on Monday, March 27 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and on Tuesday, March 28, by appointment only. To schedule an appointment at the Monmouth County Public Works and Engineering Complex at 250 Center Street, Freehold, please contact Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290 ext. 7299.

“By continuing to offer the spring and fall surplus auctions online, the County is able to serve more participants and receive bids from other states, which can generate more revenue for the County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering.

Vehicles, equipment, and other items that are no longer needed by the county will be available for bidding. A full list of the auction items, with pictures, descriptions, and terms of sale, will be posted here.

All bidders must preregister with the auctioneer, here.

Successful bidders will be able to pick up their item(s) between March 30-31, except on weekends and holidays, between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. by appointment only.

Please contact Mark Pajor for lot number series 200, 300, and 400, or Agent Neil Scully at 732-431-7160 ext. 2905 for lot series 100.

Those who do not pick up their items at the County’s Public Works Complex by 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31 will be liable for storage fees equal to 2% of the sale price per business day or $25 per business day, whichever is greater, until the merchandise is picked up, for up to 10 business days.

Monmouth County began the online surplus auctions in 2008, and to date, has generated more than $2 million, which is a direct saving for taxpayers, said Commissioner Deputy Director Nick DiRocco.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

