Mobile pizza ovens are all around you, New Jersey

I wasn’t even aware of them until about a year ago, but now, mobile, wood-fired pizza ovens seem to be everywhere. Of course, the popularity of food trucks in general has been growing, but these portable wood-fired pizza ovens seem to have really caught on.

Places like the legendary Tony Boloney’s of Atlantic City, Carmelo’s Brick Oven Pizza, Pie Oh My, and many, many others will now bring wood-fired pizza to you (or at least to a festival that you can attend).

One of the more recent entrants into the market is Ken Nevard’s Woodshed Pizza, which has been operating for about 18 months. There was a nice profile of the business in the Asbury Park Press that got me curious.

Does the wood-burning oven make a difference? According to the Woodshed website, it does:

All our Pizzas are made using traditional Neapolitan methods and cooked in our Mobile Wood-Fired oven at temperatures reaching as high as 900 degrees. These high temperatures allow us to cook our Pizzas in under 2 minutes and help to achieve a crisp yet chewy crust.

Ken’s wife and four children all help out around the custom-built over when the trailer is “on location;” he told APP.com, “A lot of people comment about the fact that it’s a family business," he said. "We’re all there. We’re all working, and we’re all passionate about it, but we have fun — and people see that and they like it.”

Woodshed is going to be busy this summer as they will be at Brick Summerfest at Windward Beach all four weeks.

