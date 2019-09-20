Meet the girl getting kids to skip school for climate change

Thousands of students across our country vowed to not go to school on Friday September 20. Many in New Jersey may join them. The reason is simple. Climate change. They want those in power with the ability to do something about it to act.

This was all started by a 16-year-old girl named Greta Thunberg. A year ago she started a movement. Alone, outside the Swedish parliament, she held up a sign and would not leave. A sign that read Skolstrejk för Klimatet. Translated to English that would read School Strike for Climate.

She traveled here to the United States and spoke before the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Climate. She was composed, resolute, and as this article on CNN.com written by Bill Weir points out, seemed like the oldest soul in the room. I urge you to read this article then watch the CNN video.

She reminds me of a Shakespeare line in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. “And though she be but little, she is fierce.”

Why mostly am I sharing this with you? If you have a child on the spectrum, as I do, you should know Greta is on the spectrum too. If you ever worry if your little autism warrior will be able to do great things, you need to read about this amazing young woman.

