Meet a Rangers legend & give back to those in need all at once

If you are a New York Rangers fan in the midst of "Devils country" like myself, you have the chance of a lifetime to meet one of the most notable Rangers in recent memory. It has been brought to my attention that on Saturday, January 18th, goalie Henrik Lundqvist will be at iPlay America in Freehold! Doors to the event open at approximately 2:30 pm, with the professionally moderated Q&A and meet and greet kicking off at 3:30 pm.

I've brought my godson to events like this at iPlay America before. Once to meet Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, and another time for former Yankees center fielder Bernie Williams. Since we come from the same family, it's no surprise we love all the same teams. I will be bringing him once again to meet another one of his sports idols.

The atmosphere at these events is wonderful for sports fans of all ages. They go out of their way to accommodate the young fans at the event. For any of the older fans and guardians of the kids that will be in attendance, there will be a silent auction during the event to benefit The Henrik Lundqvist Foundation.

The auction, as well as the food and supplies drive that will also be taking place, will go towards creating positive change for underprivileged families in the tri-state area, and various parts of the world. Some of the items they are encouraging: Books for children and adults, infant toys, toddler toys, preschool toys, elementary aged toys, gift cards, arts & crafts, board games, non-perishable food items, school supplies, backpacks and pencil cases, and personal hygiene supplies.

From Henrik's foundation's website,

The Henrik Lundqvist Foundation was founded in 2014 by NY Rangers’ goaltender Henrik Lundqvist and his wife Therese. After years of service through Madison Square Garden’s Garden of Dreams Foundation, including serving as a spokesperson since 2009, Henrik decided to create his own Foundation which runs its own HLF Young Ambassador Program.

Ever since I heard about this event, I've been watching a video that I've probably seen over 100 times; this compilation of some of Henrik Lundqvist's greatest highlights in a Rangers uniform. Oh, how it pains me that the Rangers were never able to bring home a Stanley Cup during his prime. But cup or not, you can't deny Lundqvist's greatness.

I guess you know where I'll be on the 18th. If you or any of your hockey fan relatives have any interest in spending the afternoon with Henrik Lundqvist, find out all the info here.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More from New Jersey 101.5