Despite the fact that New Jersey has reached its goal of 70% vaccinated, Gov. Phil Murphy remains determined that you get one or two shots of COVID protection, depending on your vaccine of choice. Now he's even sending people door-to-door in the unvaccinated parts of the state to get them to do the right thing and take their shot.

Murphy is trying everything to get people to get vaccinated. So far he's offered a "shot and a beer" after making a deal with local breweries, to a free full-season "Vax Pass," a $50 value, which would get you into any state park including Island Beach State Park, to dinner with Murphy himself.

Dave Barry once had a very funny quote: "Cigarette sales would drop to zero overnight if the warning said "CIGARETTES CONTAIN FAT." This was written before the low-carb diet craze but maybe today they should announce that the COVID vaccines cause weight loss and cure ED. Why not? They're trying everything else.

Maybe they're trying too hard. Gov. Murphy and all the other leaders across the country have done all they can do as far as getting you to take the vaccine short of forcing you to get it, which they absolutely positively cannot do although they continue to try.

Since the COVID pandemic started, we moved in record time to come out with vaccines. You've been given all the information that we know about each one as well as all the information that we know about the COVID-19 coronavirus. Now it's up to you to decide whether or not to take it and it's up to the governor to respect your decision, whether or not he agrees with it. Enough already!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.