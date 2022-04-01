Masks are being mandated for students and staff at South Brunswick Township High School.

Parents were informed via an emailed letter that an outbreak traced back to a school concert had resulted in a spike of 150 positive COVID-19 cases.

Friday, April 1, students at the high school will be dismissed early to avoid having them in a crowded lunchroom.

A regular schedule is expected for the high school next week, but school officials say they will be updating that status over the weekend.

We have identified the root cause of the outbreak and it will be 7 days outside of this event as of tomorrow. The early release and masks will make the key difference and allow us to maintain our normal routines. We do not expect that further alteration to the schedule will be needed next week. However, please note that masks will remain required tomorrow and for all of next week. We will reevaluate the need for masks at that time. - Letter from South Brunswick Board of Education

South Brunswick Schools Superintendent Scott Feder urged any students, parents or staff members that attended the “Temtasian” concert by the Asian cultural club held last Saturday to get tested. He stressed tests were available in school for any student that needs one.

"The most important thing for parents and students to do is to test and stay home whether you test positive or have symptoms," Feder wrote, "This will help keep our schools open and safe."

Masks will be required all of next week, and the letter states: "We will reevaluate the need for masks at that time."

Gov. Phil Murphy made masks optional for schools when he lifted his mandate last month and has allowed districts to set their own mask policies.

While most schools lifted their local mandates immediately, some districts did keep mask rules in place and others have required them only when there has been an outbreak.

Milburn High School is also dealing with an outbreak, and is asking students and staff at the high school to mask-up.

In a letter to parents, school officials identified 74 cases, including five in one classroom at the Washington School. They have moved that class to a virtual schedule for Friday, April 1 and Monday, April 4.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How the world saw New Jersey — 1940s to 1980s This is how New Jersey saw the world from 1940-to 1980. All these photos are from AP and Getty publications, meaning they were used in a magazine or newspaper. There has been plenty of inventions and history made in New Jersey. Check the photos below.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.