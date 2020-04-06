M*A*S*H way ahead of the curve on coronavirus advice

M*A*S*H was one of the greatest shows in television history. The sitcom about a mobile army surgical hospital in the Korean War ran from 1972-83 and starred Jersey's own Alan Alda, was ahead of its time in so many ways.

One of those ways was giving advice on dealing with the coronavirus.

This "mash" of episodes put together by Frank Vaccariello, deals with washing your hands, social distancing, touching your face, working from home, and of course dealing with the toilet paper shortage.

When asked where he got the idea from, Vaccariello, according to wearethemightty.com said that he started comparing the guidance we're receiving on protecting ourselves from COVID-19, to scenes from M*A*S*H in his head.

"I have been a M*A*S*H fan since the days it originally aired," he said in an interview with WATM. "I loved the show, the writing and the acting. I can actually be said to be more of a M*A*S*H freak," he admitted. "I had intended just to make a couple memes, but then last Saturday morning I woke up and decided to create the video."

