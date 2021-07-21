“Marijuana is not a gateway drug” says NJ Dr and expert

Is marijuana a gateway drug? Not as far as Dr. David Nathan is concerned.

The Princeton-based psychiatrist and educator is also the founder and board president of Doctors for Cannabis Regulation which is the first and only national physicians’ organization dedicated to the legalization and regulation of cannabis in the United States. And it all started here in New Jersey when Dr. Nathan was asked to join the coalition called New Jersey United for Marijuana Reform.

Nathan was a guest on my New Jersey 101.5 show while I was discussing the topic and weighed in.

"It's not a gateway drug' says Nathan. "It's not a gateway drug except in so far as it's sold with other drugs so if you get some cannabis they're perfectly happy to give you a free sample of cocaine or heroin"

The proposed legislation by Senator Cory Booker which calls for decriminalization of marijuana on the federal level would take weed out of the drug "candy store" which would remove the guilt by association.

According to the Center for Disease Control.

The majority of people who use marijuana do not go on to use other, “harder” substances.5 More research is needed to understand if marijuana is a “gateway drug” – a drug that is thought to lead to the use of more dangerous drugs (such as cocaine or heroin).

Just like if you go into a liquor store looking to get drunk, there are better drinks than beer that will get you there, but that doesn't mean that beer is a gateway drink.

As far as I'm concerned. the only thing that marijuana is a gateway to is the best music ever made if you don't believe me, check your classic rock albums.

