It’s August 10 as I write this, and I recently filled out the questionnaire for my daughter’s district as to whether she would be returning to school in person next month. Parents have the option of insisting on remote learning only for their particular child. I chose to send her back but I honestly have no idea if she will be going.

Not because I’ll change my mind but because of the intense, building pressure on Gov. Murphy to change his plans on reopening schools. Many districts have already decided on all remote learning feeling it is not yet safe for in person instruction. Teachers and their unions are pushing back. Superintendents are pushing back on the mandatory mask rule due to hot classrooms in schools with no air conditioning. Members of the legislature have drafted a bill to stop schools from reopening. Frankly? It’s a mess. And I don’t have any clue what might happen.

NJ.com ran a story over the weekend looking at how parents in different towns are coming to very different conclusions as to whether to send children back. For example Edison shows 74% of parents elected to keep their children home and remain on remote learning. Social distancing should be no issue in that distract. Then there’s Freehold Regional parents who chose overwhelmingly to send there kids back with only 18% opting to keep kids home on remote learning. You can read the full article here.

It seems there’s no ideal right or wrong answer to this. While I definitely want my kids going back and I don’t believe wearing masks will work well in schools, I can understand other parents’ hesitation with so many surrounding states‘ COVID-19 numbers out of control.

What’s your plan as a parent? If you didn’t already fill out a questionnaire for your district you will any day now. Will you send them back? Take our poll.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.