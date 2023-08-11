Man points gun in argument at NJ county welfare office, cops say

🚨 A dispute that started inside a county office continued in the parking lot

🚨 The suspect was arrested an hour later

A Westampton man was arrested and charged with pointing a gun at someone in the parking lot of a county building Thursday.

Burlington County Undersheriff Manish Gautam told NJ.com that Calvin Sherrod, 30, of Westampton, had a disagreement with someone inside the offices of the Burlington County Human Services Facility in Westampton. Afterward, when Sherrod drove by the person in the parking lot, he flashed the gun, officials said.

The person who was targeted notified the sheriff's office, which notified other law enforcement agencies about the incident, according to Gautam.

Sherrod was spotted about an hour later on the City of Burlington border with Burlington Township and arrested.

He was charged with aggravated assault and multiple counts of firearm possession and is being held at the Burlington County Detention Center.

