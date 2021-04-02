Man falls from Garden State Parkway overpass and lands on car

WOODBRIDGE — A man fell off a Garden State Parkway overpass and onto a car on Thursday afternoon, according to State Police.

Joshua Goldberg, 21, of Scotch Plains, fell from the Oak Tree Road overpass just before Exit 132 for Metropark around 5:25 p.m. and landed on a Nissan in the southbound lanes, police said.

The driver, Michelle Tully, 45, of the Parlin section of Old Bridge and Sayreville, suffered minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The circumstances of how Goldberg fell from the overpass remain under investigation, according to Trooper Charles Marchan.

The right lane of the Parkway under the overpass and the off ramp for Exit 132 (Route 27) were closed for two hours.

