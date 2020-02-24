Man, 33, struck & killed on NJ Turnpike standing outside his car
State Police have identified a 33-year-old New Brunswick man who was struck and killed while standing outside his vehicle on the shoulder of the New Jersey Turnpike in Middlesex County early Saturday.
Francisco J. Cespedes-Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele.
The crash happened around 4:18 a.m. Saturday on the northbound side of the Turnpike in Edison, near milepost 85.1, police said.
Peele said a Toyota RAV-4 and a Honda Accord were traveling in the right lane, when the Toyota rear-ended the Honda, causing it to strike Cespedes-Garcia, who was standing on the right shoulder.
Both drivers remained at the crash site and are cooperating with the investigation, Peele said.
Police did not say why Cespedes-Garcia was standing outside his vehicle.
Cause of the crash remains under investigation.
