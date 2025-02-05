Love a winter road trip? These gems were ranked among NJ’s best

As much as I hate being on the roads while it’s snowing, driving in the aftermath is undeniably beautiful. The snow-covered trees are like something out of a painting.

If you’re hoping to take a scenic winter road trip in the Garden State anytime soon, you’re going to want to check out these spots that were rated the best in a recent survey.

The folks at Ultimate Toys surveyed thousands of seasoned travelers to find the most scenic and peaceful road trip locations in the United States, and three are located right here in New Jersey.

Whether you’re looking for snow-covered landscapes or serene views, you should grab a travel mug of hot chocolate and check out these spots.

Liberty State Park to Sandy Hook

This drive along the coast offers breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline and peaceful beaches.

Sandy Hook’s quiet winter trails and Liberty State Park’s snowy waterfront make for a tranquil getaway.

Pine Barrens Scenic Byway

(Hammonton to Tuckerton)

This 130-mile route through the New Jersey Pine Barrens showcases serene forests blanketed in snow, frosty cranberry bogs, and quiet lakes.

Winter highlights include exploring Batsto Village, a preserved 19th-century ironworks town, and enjoying the peaceful beauty of Wharton State Forest.

Hunterdon 579 Trail

(Bethlehem Township to the Delaware River Valley)

This is a hidden gem for winter road trippers seeking a peaceful, rural escape. This scenic byway winds through the heart of New Jersey’s countryside, where rolling hills, snow-dusted farmlands, and charming small towns create a tranquil winter landscape.

The route takes you past historic sites, like the colonial-era villages of Frenchtown and Lambertville, which come alive with festive holiday lights and warm, inviting shops.

You can read the whole study here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

