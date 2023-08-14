Loose tire flies off car, hits another vehicle on NJ Turnpike

ROBBINSVILLE — Imagine that one minute you're driving north on the New Jersey Turnpike and the next minute there's a tire coming straight at you.

That's what happened to the driver of a Chevy Malibu Friday afternoon near Exit 7A (Route 195) in Robbinsville.

A wheel and tire that came loose from a Nissan sedan also traveling north hit the roof and windshield of the Malibi in the inner lanes just before 3 p.m. A photo shows the roof badly caved in and the windshield shattered after the impact.

Why did the tire come loose?

State Police did not disclose the identities of the drivers or what caused the tire to come loose.

The driver of the Chevy suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in a northbound SUV was killed in November when the left front tire came off a southbound SUV, bounced over the center divider and smashed into the northbound vehicle's windshield. Both vehicles were Acura RDXs.

