Local cop runs 240 miles in Utah to honor a lost friend

Most people would not want to drive 240 miles. Can you imagine running it? Morris County Park Police Officer Steven Harvey did just that.

According to the Daily Voice, He traveled to Utah to run in the annual Moab 240 Endurance Run. Officer Harvey is an avid runner. He reportedly started running more than 12 miles to work in the morning to train for the 240 mile marathon. His motivation? Honoring his friend Matthew Barton who took his own life in 2015.

Today, we honor Officer Steven Harvey for going above and beyond to help bring attention to so many families who are struggling with endless lockdowns causing economic and social devastation. We know that depression, anxiety and suicide are real threats to people living through the chaos. The positive side is that there are people who are available to help those who are struggling. If you or someone you know needs help, please call now.

