Local Bucks County family needs your help overseas

Listener Jessica called us on Wednesday this week to weigh in on the conversation regarding organ donations and mentioned a family friend in need.

Matt Small is turning 21 years old in just a few days. He headed to Ireland for a winter vacation with his family and on New Year's Eve fell ill.

It started with cold symptoms and quickly turned to pneumonia. He is currently on a ventilator and dialysis.

Can you imagine that you're traveling overseas on the dream vacation and your otherwise healthy young adult son falls ill overnight? Can you imagine the concern and anxiety of having to watch without being able to do anything to make the situation better?

Then try to imagine that your health insurance provider won't cover the bills. It adds up to a concerning situation that most people would dread.

The Small family is going through this right now. Matt's dad is a police detective in Falls, Pennsylvania. The family has friends who set up a donation page and asked that even if you can't donate, share the page.

Please share this article on your social media so we can expand the reach and make sure that people who are able to donate are aware of the situation.

Here's the link to the donation site for the fund to support the family of Matthew Small: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-family-of-matthew-small

