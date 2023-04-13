Take part in a lobster run to help benefit the NJ coastline

🏃‍♀️The 8th annual Lobster Run 5K takes place in Asbury Park later this month

ASBURY PARK — Lobster, running, and helping the environment all in one place!

The 8th annual Lobster Run 5K takes place on Saturday, April 29 at The Break, formerly known as Langosta Lounge in Asbury Park.

Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m.

All donations and proceeds benefit The American Littoral Society, which is dedicated to promoting the study and conservation of marine life and habitat, protecting the coast from harm, and empowering others to do the same.

Since 1961, The American Littoral Society has been caring for the coast through advocacy, conservation, and education.

“We not only provide a voice for the coast, but also give concerned citizens the knowledge and tools they need to raise their voices with us. When we restore habitat, our objective is not only to restore a dune or rebuild an oyster reef but also to motivate people to invest “sweat equity” into a piece of the coast, take ownership and become committed stewards,” according to a Society statement.

The course goes directly south on the boardwalk to a point at 1.55 miles. There will be turn-around signs and a volunteer there as well.

Shirts will be given to 5K runners and walkers only.

After the race, join fellow racers for a brunch buffet at The Break. Enjoy live music featuring Ryan Gregg of The Shady Street Show Band and Deseree Spinks of Des and the Swagmatics, drink specials, and beer from Ross Brewing.

The buffet can be included in your registration and will be available from 10 a.m. to 11:30 am.

Due to the high cost of lobster, there will be no featured lobster dish in the buffet. However, you may add a lobster roll to your meal for an additional cost, if you desire.

To register for the Lobster Run 5K, visit here.

So, come dressed as your favorite crustacean or sea creature, and help a worthy cause later this month.

