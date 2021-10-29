LINDEN — Fire destroyed the service center of a Union County car dealership early Friday morning.

Thick black smoke and flames were pouring from the building housing the service center for Reydel Volkswagen on East Elizabeth Avenue in Linden as first responders arrived around 6:35 a.m., according to police.

The service department was not yet open at the time and no injuries were reported.

Fire at the Reydel Volkswagen service center on E. Elizabeth Ave in Linden (Linden police)

Linden police did not disclose how many vehicles may have been inside the service center at the time.

Reydel Volkswagon's dealership is a mile away on Route 27 in Linden.

Elizabeth Ave remained closed between Lincoln Street and Chandler Avenue as of 9:45 a.m.

Fire at the Reydel Volkswagen service center on E. Elizabeth Ave in Linden (Linden police)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Haunted Hayrides and Attractions in New Jersey for 2021

Early voting locations in each NJ county Each county in the state will have between three and 10 early voting locations, open daily for the 2021 general election from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31. The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Sundays, when they will close at 6 p.m.