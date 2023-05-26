Legendary New Jersey music icon suddenly loses hearing
One of the sad realities of life, is that no matter who you are, or how talented you are, or how much money you have, we all age.
With age, our bodies change, and we can't always continue the things we've always done.
We see it with athletes all the time. Our favorite pitcher can't throw strikes, or a once dominant goalie can't stop the puck...we all seen it.
It happens to talented musicians as well. Have you seen David Lee Roth lately???
Now comes word that a legendary musician, singer-songwriter, with New Jersey roots has experienced a sudden loss of hearing. He may be forced to give up touring.
Paul Simon, at 81 is set to release his 15th studio (solo) album, a conceptual album titled Seven Psalms.
Simon has revealed in a recent interview that he has experienced sudden hearing loss in his left ear. He said it was sudden, and he thought it would correct itself, but it hasn't, and doctors don't have an answer.
Simon was born in Newark, before moving to New York, where he went on to great success, first as a part of the duet, Simon and Garfunkel, and then as a successful solo artist. Between his work in Simon and Garfunkel, and as a solo artist, he's released more than 30 albums, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in
