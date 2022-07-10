Large reward offered in decade-old murder of Linden, NJ cheerleader

LINDEN — An 18-year-old high school graduate's murder ten years ago Saturday is still unsolved and investigators are again asking the public for help.

The Union County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Amber Duncan-Wilson's killer. Any detail, however small, could be important, according to the Linden police.

"We remain steadfast in our belief that there are people who have information that could help solve this case," Linden police said.

Duncan-Wilson was walking home from a local Dunkin' Donuts with a friend on July 9, 2012, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said. Five minutes before midnight, police received calls of gunfire on the 500 block of Hussa Street.

The 500 block of Hussa Street in Linden as it looked in 2012. (Google Maps)

Responding officers found the recent graduate from Linden High School dead at the scene. An investigation revealed Duncan-Wilson and her friend had been robbed at gunpoint, according to prosecutors. There was an argument before Duncan-Wilson was shot.

Sources told The Star-Ledger at the time that Duncan-Wilson recognized her killer, told the person to "knock it off," and threatened to call her older brother before being shot in the head.

NBC 4 New York reported that 1,200 people attended her funeral with standing room only. She served as co-captain of the cheerleading team and friends said she wanted to serve as a police officer.

"Ms. Wilson was a young, ambitious woman, who had a meaningful life ahead of her,” Daniel said. “Sadly, that life was senselessly lost at such a young age and we remain as firmly committed today as we did ten years ago in finding this cold-blooded killer and to bringing justice for her and her loved ones.”

Investigators are asking the public for tips. Anonymous tips can be made online at www.uctip.org. Alternatively, the Union County Prosecutor's Office is available at 908-257-4500, and Detective Sgt. Travis Koziol with the Linden police can be reached at 908-474-8542.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

