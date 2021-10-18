Lakewood, NJ man badly burned in oven flash fire, police say

LAKEWOOD — A man suffered first-degree burns to his face in a flash fire stemming from the oven inside his apartment Sunday evening, according to first responders.

Lakewood Police Sgt. Nathaniel Montgomery told New Jersey 101.5 there was no lingering fire or explosion and no one was displaced by the incident, though gas service was shut off to the unit on Woodlake Manor Drive.

The man was airlifted to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston as a precaution.

Montgomery did not disclose the circumstances of the fire.

A flash fire is a type of short-duration fire that spreads rapidly fueled by dust, gas, or the vapors of an ignitable liquid like an aerosol or flammable gas, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

When such fire is inhaled, it can cause serious damage to the lungs.

