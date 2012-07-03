This is one story in a series where we feature one family-friendly day trip idea a day. Read the entire series and find great ideas for things to do with kids in NJ here.

Looking for something to do in NJ on a nice day? Take the kids to see a baseball game at the Lakewood Blueclaws Stadium for a fun excursion that won't break the bank.

Why we Love FirstEnergy Park

What's better than baseball, hot dogs and fireworks?

This kid-friendly baseball park has picnic areas, a playground area, special events for families and a fireworks show after every game on Fridays.

Every Sunday is "Kids Character Sunday" where special children's characters walk around, interacting with children and available for photo ops.

Parents will love that kids eat free on Mondays and Sundays. All kids 12 and under get a voucher for a free hot dog, a bag of chips and a soda with entrance. See a full list of Lakewood Blueclaws promotions here.

Hours, Prices, Directions

The park's operating hours are restricted to game times. Get the full schedule for this year's baseball season here.

Parking costs $3 per car.

Ticket prices vary and discounts are offered for people to purchase tickets in advance of game day. Junior priced tickets are available for kids aged 5 to 12. Kids under 5 years old are free. Lakewood Blueclaws Stadium tickets can be purchased online here where you can also see ticket prices.



