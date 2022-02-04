L.A.’s mayor must have taken hypocrisy lessons from NJ’s governor (Opinion)

Funny thing happened at the Rams game when they advanced to the Super Bowl. Then an even funnier thing happened next.

Controversy erupted when Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was seen with Magic Johnson and San Francisco Mayor London Breed having their picture taken. None of them were wearing masks. At another point, Garcetti is seen having a photo taken with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Neither man wore a mask.

Why does this matter?

Because the Democratic mayor’s own city health regulations say in a crowd like the NFC championship game you must wear a face mask at all times with the only exception being when you’re eating or drinking.

Another do as I say not as I do politician just like our Gov. Phil Murphy. Murphy’s been caught violating his own orders and recommendations a number of times. He’s been without a mask in crowded public events when he’ll scold others for doing the same. He violated his own executive orders about not gathering in large numbers not once but twice by joining in Black Lives Matter marches. No social distancing either.

So here’s the even funnier part that came next. When challenged on not wearing a mask what excuse did the west coast’s Phil Murphy say?

"I wore my mask the entire game. When people ask for a photograph, I hold my breath and I put it here and people can see that," Garcetti told reporters on Wednesday, demonstrating a mask in his hand. "There is a zero percent chance of infection from that."

You…hold your breath?

Really Eric? You hold your breath?

Now can I prove that he’s not holding his breath in those photos? No. Which is exactly why he chose that lame excuse. But let’s get real Eric Garcetti. Don’t lie to us like we’re children. The odds that you were holding your breath are as bad as the odds the Bucs are going to the Super Bowl next year without Brady.

Eric Garcetti and Phil Murphy, two hypocrites in a pod.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

