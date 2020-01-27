There are very few people whose death could bring the world to its knees. Kobe Bryant was one of those people. Kobe's death Sunday morning in a helicopter crash was like a punch in the stomach. Before you get a chance to recover, you're hit again with the knowledge that his 13 year old daughter Gianna was also killed, and again when you find out 9 people lost their lives including John Altobelli, head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, along with his wife and daughter. That's a lot to recover from.

If the leader of a nation dies, that country mainly mourns, if a religious leader passes, the followers take it the hardest. Kobe's death is felt around the world because he was an international ambassador of basketball who transcended the game speaking Spanish, Italian and Chinese, along with English. Kobe was so big that you only needed his first name,

Then comes word that the Los Angeles police had grounded their helicopters Sunday morning because of foggy conditions. The investigation continues. Why anyone would ever take the chance of going up in fog is beyond me.

Kobe Bryant lived his life to the fullest. He loved basketball and went onto become one of the greatest to ever play the game. He put that same dedication, hard work, and energy into everything he did, including being a great husband and father. Now at the age of 41, it's all been tragically cut short.

You wish when a tragedy like this happens, that there would be some kind of lesson learned. The only one I can think of is that you've got to squeeze everything you can out of life and live it to the fullest, because you never know what can happen. RIP Kobe, Gianna and the rest of the passengers.

