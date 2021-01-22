In an era of extraordinary irony, the man who calls people knuckleheads for trying to make a living or just live a life, can't help his constituents in need. Our office emails have been flooded with people asking for help getting their unemployment benefits. Many people in New Jersey know if we apply some pressure on the air and shed light on a serious issue, sometimes Trenton may take notice.

On Thursday morning we asked people if they were having trouble getting their unemployment benefits and the phones blew up. The morning show with Bill Spadea had already spent a few hours on the topic and we could have taken calls all day. Murphy shouldn't be shutting businesses down and restricting our freedoms, but he should be making sure that the people who paid into the unemployment insurance fund, GET THEIR MONEY! Period. Full stop, as the chief knucklehead likes to say.

It's shameful that most of the state thinks he's good a decent job in protecting us from the virus be his devastating restrictions and his preening press conferences every week, when in reality, he's not doing the job he was elected to do. But he should know what his job responsibilities are, even though he admitted on national television last year that the Bill of Rights is above his pay grade. He signed legislation last month expanding eligibility for extended unemployment benefits but that does nothing for people who haven't been able to get THEIR MONEY since the beginning of his manmade employment crisis.

Yes, there is a bad virus still circulating. You can't control or cure the virus but you can enable your employees to process the claims to get people THEIR MONEY. Make sure the hospitals have what they need, but more importantly make sure the people YOU put out of work, get their unemployment checks, you knucklehead!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.