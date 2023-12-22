🚨 Police say two kidnappers got into the back of a Paterson man's car

🚨 The victim was allegedly transported to Massachusetts and held there for two days

🚨 Two calls were made to the victim's father

Two men have been charged in connection with an armed kidnapping of a New Jersey resident for ransom, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

According to documents in the case, the victim's father was told by the kidnappers that his son's fingers would be cut off if the ransom was not paid. He went to the authorities and an investigation began.

Julio Cesar Paniagua, 27, and Joel Ramon Garcia, 33, are both in custody for the alleged kidnapping on Nov. 15.

According to a complaint, the victim was sitting in his car outside his Paterson home at around 5:45 p.m. when both of the defendants got into the back seat, each armed with handguns.

The victim was then driven to Massachusetts, officials say.

In an initial phone call from his own phone at around 11 p.m., the victim told his father that the kidnappers wanted $30,000 for his return, but he did not give his father any instructions on how to deliver the money.

Less than an hour later, after police had already been informed of the situation, the father received a call from an unknown number. The kidnappers told him they knew the police were involved and that his son's fingers would be cut off if he couldn't come up with the money, officials say.

According to a complaint, police were able to track where the calls were coming from, and that the phone that made the second call belonged to Garcia.

The victim was released between the hours of 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 17 and drove back to Paterson, officials say.

The victim identified both Garcia and Paniagua in a series of photos presented by police.

Garcia was charged on Nov. 20. Paniagua was not charged until Dec. 7. While being detained in connection with immigration proceedings, Paniagua admitted during an interview with police that he was involved with the kidnapping, according to officials.

Both defendants have been charged with one count of kidnapping. That carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

