KEANSBURG — A former police officer has been sentenced to state prison for a sex crime involving an unconscious woman in 2021.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday that Nicholas Thompson has been sentenced to four years behind bars. He must serve 85% of that term before the possibility of parole.

Thompson, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree attempted aggravated sexual assault.

Thompson admitted that he attempted to have sex with the victim at a private residence while she was unconscious and incapable of consent, the prosecutor's office said.

At the time of the incident, in January 2021, Thompson was about one month into his job as a patrolman in Keansburg. He was off-duty when the incident occurred, the prosecutor's office said.

"Sworn members of law enforcement are rightfully held to a higher standard of conduct, on the job and off," Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said. "When they fall so short of that standard that their conduct becomes criminal, we then have a solemn obligation and responsibility to step in and ensure that they are held fully accountable."

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

