KEANSBURG — A police officer who has admitted to committing a sex crime is expected to spend years behind bars and be forced to register as a sex offender.

Nicholas Thompson pleaded guilty to a second-degree charge of attempted aggravated sexual assault on Tuesday, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The 25-year-old was originally charged last year with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

The case stems from an incident involving an unconscious woman at a private residence in January 2021, police say. At the time, Thompson was a Type II special law enforcement officer. He had since been sworn in as a patrolman from Keansburg.

Keansburg police would not comment following the guilty plea, but at the time of Thompson's arrest, the police chief said he would be suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 10. According to the prosecutor's office, Thompson's plea agreement calls for permanent forfeiture of public office, registration as a sex offender under Megan's Law, parole supervision for life, and a sentence of four years in prison.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

