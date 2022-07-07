Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst kind enough to post how loud it’s gonna get

No one likes being shocked by explosive noises. Last month many people within twenty miles of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst were awakened early on a Sunday morning by heavy artillery fire.
It was one of the many weapons exercises that occur with regularity on the base. People who live close by can tell you all about it and many have just gotten used to it.
To ensure that the military and the personnel at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst are good neighbors, they have put out a calendar of when they will be blowing stuff up and at what level they will be doing it.
So, along with the calendar of when the recycling is going to be collected, when bulk trash day is this month or quarter and when the kids back to school date is this year, you can put this calendar for July on your fridge, too.
Lots of people in New Jersey get used to the noises in their areas whether it's a nearby train, a local highway or traffic on a busy street.
In our neck of the woods, you can hear the muscle cars at the local drag strip on a clear night even though Atco Dragway is ten miles away.
It's amazing how sound travels at certain times of the day, but nothing compares to heavy weapons fire from the United States Military.
So, you've been warned and thanks for the heads up, Uncle Sam.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
